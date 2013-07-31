Partick Thistle add Isaac Osbourne & Simon Colina Dominguez

Partick Thistle have added former Aberdeen midfielder Isaac Osbourne and ex-Barcelona youth player Simon Colina Dominguez to their squad.

Osbourne, 27, , having previously played for Coventry City and Crewe Alexandria.

Dominguez, 18, was captain of Barca's Under-19 side last season.

"I think we are signing two quality players here," manager Alan Archibald told the Partick Thistle website.

"Isaac is the experienced SPL player who I have been very keen to bring and I have only had Simon here for a couple of weeks earlier in pre-season, but you can see that he has got plenty to offer.

"It will be interesting to see how quickly he settles into the Scottish game but from an ability point of view, he certainly has that in abundance and it will be great to watch him progress."

Osbourne added: "I did enjoy my football in the SPL so to be able to continue playing in the top league is ideal for me.

"I have had a few days here at Firhill and I see it is a very young squad but they are determined to do well this year and I hope that I can help make this team a success in the coming season"