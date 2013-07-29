Liverpool's Pepe Reina regrets manner of Napoli move

Pepe Reina

Pepe Reina says he was "disappointed" that Liverpool agreed to loan him to Napoli without telling him first.

Spaniard Reina, 30, has joined the Italians for the season after the Reds signed Simon Mignolet from Sunderland.

In a letter to Liverpool fans, Reina said he had wanted to continue his eight-year stay at Anfield once a move to Barcelona failed to materialise.

"It's only natural I'd be disappointed Liverpool agreed to loan me to Napoli without telling me first," he said.

Reina at Liverpool The Spaniard has made 394 appearances in his eight years at Liverpool.

He has won the FA Cup (2006), the League Cup (2012) and played in a Champions League final (2007).

He kept 28 clean sheets - three more than Ray Clemence - in his first 50 league games.

"I thought I deserved better than that, even though I understand that difficult decisions have to be taken in football."

Liverpool confirmed Reina's switch to Napoli on Monday.

Last week, Reds manager Brendan Rodgers told the Anfield Wrap podcast he had been led to believe Barcelona would move for Reina this summer given that it looked as though Victor Valdes would be leaving the Spanish champions.

However, when Valdes announced he wanted to see out the final year of his contract, a move to the Nou Camp disappeared.

Reina will now link up with former Reds manager Rafael Benitez in Italy instead.

"A lot has been made about me informing the club that if an offer came in from Barcelona that I would have liked them to consider it," Reina added on his official website.

"But I had also spoken to the club about the possibility of extending my contract if the offer was not made.

"I told the manager that I wanted to play for Liverpool and that Barcelona would only become an option for me if the opportunity arrived, like the rumours said it would, as it would be a chance for me to go back home.

"When it didn't come, I was happy to fight for my place so I was surprised that Liverpool decided it was in the club's interests to send me to Napoli instead."

Reina, whose current deal runs until 2016, joined from Villarreal for £6m in 2005 and has won the FA Cup and League Cup during his time with the Reds.

But Reina said his best moment in a Liverpool shirt was David Ngog's goal in a 2-0 win over Manchester United in 2009.

"No matter what the situation has been I hope that my passion has been clear," he said. "I have been asked what my favourite Liverpool moment was and if I had to pick one it wouldn't be a save or winning a trophy.

"It would be my celebration against Manchester United when David Ngog scored a late goal. That is probably the quickest I have ever run in my life. It shows what playing for Liverpool meant to me and also that there was nothing better than winning a big game at Anfield."