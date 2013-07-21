Bournemouth 0-6 Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice

A Real Madrid side including Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mesut Ozil cruised to a 6-0 friendly win at Championship side Bournemouth.

New Real boss Carlo Ancelotti took a near full-strength squad to the South Coast for his first game in charge of the nine-time European champions.

Ronaldo scored a first-half brace before Germany midfielder Sami Khedira added a third before the break.

Gonzalo Higuain, Angel Di Maria and Casemiro scored second-half goals.

Former Manchester United star Ronaldo, the world's most expensive footballer, was cheered by all four sides of the ground throughout the match and entertained fans with a series of flicks and tricks.

Bournemouth, who won promotion to the second-tier of English football last season, announced the glamorous friendly at Goldsands Stadium earlier this month.

Cherries fans queued overnight to buy tickets, which cost up to £60, and the match was played in front of a capacity 12,000 crowd.

Home supporters were not disappointed by a strong Real line-up which also included new £23m signing Isco.

Only players who represented Spain and Brazil in the recent Confederations Cup tournament, including Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo, were absent from Ancelotti's squad.

The ex-Chelsea and Paris St-Germain boss, 54, replaced Jose Mourinho at the Spanish champions last month, following the Portuguese's return to Stamford Bridge.