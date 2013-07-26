Nacer Chadli: Tottenham complete FC Twente winger signing
Tottenham have completed the signing of Belgium international winger Nacer Chadli from Dutch club FC Twente.
Spurs have agreed an undisclosed fee, thought to be about £7m, for the 23-year-old, who has won 14 caps.
Chadli is with Spurs in Hong Kong for the Asia Cup, and having agreed terms and passed a medical, could make his debut against Monaco on 3 August.
He joined FC Twente from AGOVV Apeldoorn in 2010 and played 106 times for the club, scoring 31 goals.
Two of those strikes came in Champions League matches against Spurs in the 2010-11 season.
Chadli becomes the third Belgian player at White Hart Lane, alongside Mousa Dembele and
The London club have also sealed the £17m capture of Brazilian international midfielder Paulinho during the close season.