Benin international Romuald Boco seals Plymouth Argyle move

Benin international and former Accrington Stanley midfielder Romuald Boco has joined Plymouth Argyle on a one-year deal.

Boco played for Stanley last season, his second spell with the club after scoring the first goals of their return to League football in 2006.

He has also had spells with Burton Albion, French side Noirt, Sligo Rovers in Ireland and Shanghai East Asia.

The 28-year-old, who has captained Benin, was out of contract at Stanley.