Nathan Rudge: Chippenham boss banned over racist remarks

Chippenham Town manager Nathan Rudge has been found guilty of making racist comments and given a four-game ban by the Football Association.

The incident occurred during an FA Cup tie with Bishops Cleeve last September.

The Bluebirds boss denied two charges and requested a personal hearing, which took place on Wednesday.

In addition to the touchline ban, Rudge was fined £300 and must attend an FA ethnicity course within the next four months.

The 34-year-old was charged with breaches of two rules, relating to using abusive or insulting words and behaviour, and using words referring to ethnic origin, race or colour.

The decision is subject to appeal, although none has yet been lodged.

Rudge, a former Tiverton Town player, has been in charge of Southern Premier side Chippenham since replacing Adie Mings at the end of the 2011-12 season.