Ipswich Town: Paul Anderson joined before Mick McCarthy talks

New Ipswich Town signing Paul Anderson says he was so keen to join the club that he did not speak to manager Mick McCarthy before agreeing a deal.

The winger, 24, .

"I didn't need any convincing. In fact, I hadn't spoken to Mick McCarthy until Monday when it was all done," he told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"I just hope he's happy to sign me as I've barely spoken to him at all."

Paul Anderson factfile Born in Leicester in 1988

Moves to Liverpool in 2006 without playing a game for Hull

After loan spells at Swansea and Nottingham Forest, joins the latter without making an appearance in three years at Anfield

Scores nine goals in 102 games for Forest before signing at Bristol City in 2012

Moves to Ipswich Town in a swap deal one season later

Anderson spent just one season in the West Country after

Despite his age, Ipswich will be Anderson's fifth permanent club, having made a high-profile move to Liverpool from Hull in 2006.

"I first heard about the chance to move a few weeks ago, and after speaking to [Ipswich centre-half] Luke Chambers I think he actually knew I was coming here before I did," added Anderson.

"I was desperate to make the move and it's been a frustrating few weeks as I've just been waiting around as the Emmanuel-Thomas end was a bit more complicated I think.

"I certainly do not regret moving to Liverpool and I would say to any young player that you have to take the chance if it comes - they were European champions at the time.

"But my ambition now is to get back into the Premier League and hopefully I can do it with Ipswich Town."