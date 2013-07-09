Nigerian clubs suspended after 'scandalous' scorelines

Four clubs involved in two play-off matches that ended 79-0 and 67-0 respectively - a total of 146 goals - have been suspended in Nigeria.

Plateau United Feeders were 79-0 victors over Akurba FC while Police Machine FC demolished Bubayaro FC 67-0.

"It is unacceptable - a scandal of huge proportions," said Muke Umeh, chairman of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Organising Committee.

"The teams are suspended indefinitely, pending further sanctions."

Plateau United Feeders and Police Machine went into the matches level on points, with promotion to the lowest tier of the Nationwide League Division at stake.

Feeders scored 72 of their goals in the second half, while Police Machine reportedly scored 61 times after the break in their game.

The results meant that Plateau edged above Police Machine on goal difference.

Umeh added: "We will investigate this matter thoroughly and get to the bottom of it."

The NFF's director of competitions, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, gave assurances that the Organising Committee would hand out severe sanctions on all persons and institutions indicted by the investigation.

"The teams involved, their players and officials, match officials, coordinator and anyone found to have played some role in this despicable matter would be severely dealt with," Sanusi said.