Yeovil Town: Gary Johnson sees Kieffer Moore potential

Yeovil manager Gary Johnson says new signing Kieffer Moore has the potential to succeed at the Championship club.

The 20-year-old 6ft 5in striker signed for an undisclosed fee from Conference South club Dorchester on Saturday.

And he made an instant impression by scoring in Yeovil's 3-1 pre-season victory over Poole.

"It was a good strike and that's what we've seen in him and what Dorchester have seen," Johnson told BBC Somerset after the friendly win.

"He scored with his left foot but he's got two good feet. We've got to teach him how to make timed runs at the right angles in the box as sometimes he wasn't quite there, but he will be.

"He's grown up and become a bloke. He's got all the tools and that's the main thing."

Moore joined Dorchester from Conference South rivals Truro City in February and finished the season with 20 goals in total.

Meanwhile, Johnson said he will make a decision on trialists this week, after six new faces appeared for the Glovers against Poole.

Midfielder Simon Ferry and defender Lewin Nyatanga recently left Swindon and Bristol City respectively, while left-back Marcos Painter is a free agent after being released by Brighton.

They were joined by former Crystal Palace youngster Aaron Akuruka, ex-Reading defender Angus MacDonald and midfielder Junior Konadu-Yiadom, who previously played for Macclesfield.

Yeovil are due to fly out to Portugal next weekend to continue their pre-season regime and Johnson said: "By the time we get to Portugal we've got to have our squad, bar one or two.

"We haven't got long to make the decisions but we will make them."