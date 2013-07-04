Leicester awarded Category One academy status

Leicester City's academy has been awarded Category One status, the highest level under the Premier League's Elite Player Performance Plan.

City passed a strict audit, including meeting the best standards in football and coaching philosophy, facilities and personnel, and player development.

Academy director Jon Rudkin said: "This is a project the academy and wider club has been focusing on over 15 months.

"It is part of the combined vision of the club and its owners."

From the start of the 2012-13 season, the EPPP initiative has seen Premier League and Football League academies independently audited, on behalf of the Football Association's Professional Game Board and placed in to one of four categories.

The new system replaces the original two-tier model of Academies and Centres of Excellence.

"It's a very exciting development for the club and the academy," Rudkin added.

"It will bring the players some excellent and tough challenges, which will be a significant benefit to them as part of their own development, as well as the long-term benefit of the club."