Chelsea's Patrick Bamford to return to MK Dons

Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford will return to MK Dons on a youth loan this season until early January.

Bamford scored four in 14 games during a spell with the Dons last term that

The 19-year-old

"Patrick was my number one target and you don't always get your number one target," MK boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

"He is the one I have been waiting for all summer, I could have brought players in over that time, it's a risk to put all of your eggs in one basket but on this occasion it was worth the gamble."

Bamford becomes Robinson's first signing of the summer, but Gary MacKenzie, Jon Otsemobor, Dean Lewington, Dean Bowditch, David Martin, Shaun Williams and Ian McLoughlin have all signed new deals.

Young defender Adam Chicksen has been offered a fresh contract but has yet to sign.