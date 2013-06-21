Royston Drenthe: Reading sign former Real Madrid midfielder

Reading have completed the signing of former Real Madrid midfielder Royston Drenthe for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has joined from Russian side Alania Vladikavkaz on a two-year contract with an option of a third.

Having begun his career at Feyenoord, the Dutchman joined Real in 2007 for £12m and went on to have loan spells at Spanish side Hercules and Everton before moving to Russia.

The move is subject to international clearance from the Russian FA.