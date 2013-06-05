Gary Johnson: Yeovil Town manager signs new contract

Media playback is not supported on this device Johnson wants Championship push

Manager Gary Johnson has signed a new two-year contract with Championship-bound Yeovil Town.

The 57-year-old helped the Glovers secure a place in English football's second tier next season with a 2-1 play-off final win over Brentford.

He is in his second spell at Huish Park, having previously led the club from non-league to League One.

It would be silly to walk away...it's like getting to the moon and not getting off." Gary Johnson on staying as Yeovil manager

Johnson's assistants Terry Skiverton and Darren Way have also committed to two-year deals.

"We needed to keep the momentum going from what has happened over the last two or three weeks," Johnson told BBC Somerset.

"It's something we all wanted to be a part of. Me and my staff wanted to take Yeovil in to this next campaign and the support we've had has been fantastic.

"We've taken this club from the Conference to the Championship and it would be silly to walk away from that. It's like getting to the moon and not getting off."

Johnson's first stint at the club lasted from 2001 to 2005, during which he led the Glovers to Conference and Division Three titles, as well as the FA Trophy.

He then left to join Bristol City before subsequent spells at Peterborough and Northampton.

Johnson at Yeovil Games Wins Draws Losses 2001-2005 221 116 46 59 2012-present 78 38 12 28

Johnson returned to Yeovil in January 2012, with previous boss Skiverton switching roles to become hiss assistant, and fourth place this season was the club's highest ever finish in League One, before going on to win at Wembley.

The Glovers will have one of the smallest budgets in the Championship next term, but Johnson remains positive they can stay in the division.

"I've got to be very confident. I don't want to have any negative thoughts at this time when we are only just starting," he continued.

"It's not just about surviving. I wouldn't get players here who just want to survive at this level.

"We just need to keep improving and to make sure we keep the standards up."