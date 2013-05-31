Gillingham: Adam Birchall & Charlie Lee placed on transfer list

Gillingham manager Martin Allen has made midfielder Charlie Lee and striker Adam Birchall available for transfer.

Lee, 26, joined the Gills from Peterborough in summer 2011 and made 35 appearances last season.

Birchall, 28, made his debut in August after a year out injured, but failed to score in 15 league appearances.

"Both are good players, both have been good professionals, both players are really good people and this is a tough decision for me," Allen said.

Gillingham won the League Two title by an eight-point margin, but are now looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

"We are in the middle of negotiations with several players and waiting for people to come back off holiday so that we can weigh up our options and make final decisions," Allen told the club website.