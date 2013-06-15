Liverpool: Striker Iago Aspas to sign from Celta Vigo

Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle for Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas, subject to documentation for his £7m move being completed.

Aspas arrived on Merseyside on Monday and has agreed personal terms on a deal that will see him become Brendan Rodgers's second signing of the summer.

The uncapped Spaniard, 25, scored 12 goals in 35 league games for Celta this season as they avoided relegation from La Liga on the final day.

He was also a target for Swansea.

Meanwhile, uncertainty still surrounds the future of striker Luis Suarez.

Liverpool have not received any direct indications, either from Suarez or his agent, that the player wants to leave.

Sources at Anfield privately admit they are bracing themselves for at least one sizeable bid this summer, with Real Madrid the leading contenders for the 26-year-old Uruguay international.

And Suarez has told a TV show in his native Uruguay that "every player would want to join a huge team like Real Madrid".

He also blamed his public perception for the reason he was not chosen as the PFA Player of the year last season, adding: "They said I dived, moaned, postured, they said I was racist. They have never spoken well of me."

Manchester City defender Kolo Toure, 32, has already agreed to join Liverpool on a free transfer.

Rodgers is also tracking highly rated Sporting Lisbon defender Tiago Ilori and Sevilla midfielder Luis Alberto, both 20.