Robbie Rogers: LA Galaxy sign former Leeds United winger

American Robbie Rogers has returned to football by signing for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy, three months after

Rogers, 26, said he was "stepping away" from the sport after leaving Leeds United in January but has now signed a 'multi-year' contract with the Galaxy.

He told the club's website: "I'd like to thank everyone for allowing me to return to playing the game that I love.

"I look forward to getting back out on the field and continuing my career."

Rogers could make his debut for the Galaxy on Sunday when they host Seattle Sounders.

The California-born winger has won 18 caps for United States and was released by Leeds in January.

In February, he revealed he was gay in a message posted on his personal website, before telling the Guardian in March that

He said: "In football it's obviously impossible to come out.

"Imagine going to training every day and being in that spotlight? It's been a bit of a circus anyway."

Rogers will be the only openly gay athlete in any of North America's five major sports leagues.

"I am proud to welcome Robbie Rogers, a courageous man and a terrific soccer player, back to Major League Soccer," MLS commissioner Don Garber said.

"We look forward to Robbie's contributions on and off the field."