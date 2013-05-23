Tamworth: Matt Regan completes move to The Lamb

Tamworth have signed defender Matt Regan on a one-year deal following his release from Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old has agreed a permanent move after making five appearances for the Lambs during two loan spells from Forest this season.

Regan, who failed to play a senior game for the Championship side, was on the books of Liverpool as a youngster.

He also captained the England team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2011 Under-17 World Cup.