Scottish Cup: Celtic's Neil Lennon gets suspended touchline ban

Celtic manager Neil Lennon is free to take his place in the dugout for this weekend's Scottish Cup final against Hibernian.

Lennon has been given a suspended one-match ban for entering the "playing zone" during April's defeat by Motherwell.

Under the terms of his previous ban, he was not permitted in the zone within 15 minutes of the final whistle.

Celtic are aiming to secure a league and cup double at Hampden on Sunday.

The Scottish FA said: "Mr Lennon was found in breach, with a one-match suspension applied. The tribunal suspended the sanction until the end of season 2013-14 and to take effect in the event that Mr Lennon is found in breach of rule 205 within that period."

Lennon commented on his official Twitter page that he was "thrilled to be on the touchline for Sunday" and added "Cup Final is always a special occasion".