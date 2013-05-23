Scottish Cup final preview: Hibs & Celtic through the years

Celtic captain Billy McNeill shakes hands with Hibernian counterpart Pat Stanton ahead of the 1972 Scottish Cup final
1972: Celtic captain Billy McNeill, pictured shaking hands with Hibernian skipper Pat Stanton, was one of the scorers in a 6-1 Scottish Cup final victory for his side
Jimmy O'Rourke celebrates after scoring for Hibernian against Celtic in 1972
1972: Hibs were victors when the teams next met at Hampden with Jimmy O'Rourke (right) scoring what would prove to be the winner in that year's Scottish League Cup final
Joe Harper celebrates after scoring for Hibernian against Celtic in 1974
1974: Joe Harper (far right) scored a hat-trick for Hibs in a goal-laden Scottish League Cup final meeting
Dixie Deans celebrates scoring for Celtic against Hibernian in 1974
1974: But Dixie Deans also netted a treble as Celtic ran out 6-3 winners
Davie Provan scores for Celtic against Hibernian in 1980
1980: Davie Provan was one of Celtic's scorers in a 5-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibs, the Glasgow side going on to win the tournament
Mick McCarthy scores for Celtic against Hibernian in 1989
1989: Celtic also beat Hibs en route to winning the Scottish Cup nine years later with Mick McCarthy (number 5) netting in the 3-1 semi-final victory
Willie Falconer celebrates scoring for Celtic against Hibernian in 1995
1995: During a redevelopment of Hampden in the mid-90s, the Scottish Cup semi-finals were played at Ibrox where Willie Falconer scored in a 3-1 replay win for Celtic against Hibs. Celtic again went on to win the trophy
Phil O'Donnell scores for Celtic against Hibernian in 1997
1997: Phil O'Donnell opened the scoring for Celtic at Easter Road in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup but Hibs levelled to force a draw. O'Donnell also scored in the replay, which Celtic won 2-0
Henrik Larsson scores for Celtic against Hibernian in 2001
2001: There was more Scottish Cup misery for Hibs fans as Henrik Larsson scored twice in the Hampden final to help Celtic complete the domestic treble
Kevin Thomson celebrates after scoring for Hibernian against Celtic in 2003
2003: Hibs came from behind to win a Scottish League Cup tie with Kevin Thomson (left) scoring the winner. Thomson began his second spell at Easter Road in March and is likely to feature in this season's Scottish Cup final against Celtic
James Forrest scores for Celtic against Hibernian in 2011
2011: James Forrest scored twice as Celtic came from behind to beat Hibs 4-1 in a League Cup quarter-final tie
James McPake and Tony Watt
2012: The first of this season's Scottish Premier League meetings between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park
James McPake and Leigh Griffiths
2012: Leigh Griffiths (right) gave Hibs fans a late Christmas present with the only goal of the game against Celtic just before the turn of the year
Kris Commons celebrates after scoring for Celtic against Hibernian
2013: But Celtic won the most recent meeting, Kris Commons netting twice in 3-0 win as Neil Lennon's side progressed towards winning the league title

