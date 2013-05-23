Scottish Cup final preview: Hibs & Celtic through the years 23 May 2013 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/22628352 Read more about sharing. 1972: Celtic captain Billy McNeill, pictured shaking hands with Hibernian skipper Pat Stanton, was one of the scorers in a 6-1 Scottish Cup final victory for his side 1972: Hibs were victors when the teams next met at Hampden with Jimmy O'Rourke (right) scoring what would prove to be the winner in that year's Scottish League Cup final 1974: Joe Harper (far right) scored a hat-trick for Hibs in a goal-laden Scottish League Cup final meeting 1974: But Dixie Deans also netted a treble as Celtic ran out 6-3 winners 1980: Davie Provan was one of Celtic's scorers in a 5-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hibs, the Glasgow side going on to win the tournament 1989: Celtic also beat Hibs en route to winning the Scottish Cup nine years later with Mick McCarthy (number 5) netting in the 3-1 semi-final victory 1995: During a redevelopment of Hampden in the mid-90s, the Scottish Cup semi-finals were played at Ibrox where Willie Falconer scored in a 3-1 replay win for Celtic against Hibs. Celtic again went on to win the trophy 1997: Phil O'Donnell opened the scoring for Celtic at Easter Road in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup but Hibs levelled to force a draw. O'Donnell also scored in the replay, which Celtic won 2-0 2001: There was more Scottish Cup misery for Hibs fans as Henrik Larsson scored twice in the Hampden final to help Celtic complete the domestic treble 2003: Hibs came from behind to win a Scottish League Cup tie with Kevin Thomson (left) scoring the winner. Thomson began his second spell at Easter Road in March and is likely to feature in this season's Scottish Cup final against Celtic 2011: James Forrest scored twice as Celtic came from behind to beat Hibs 4-1 in a League Cup quarter-final tie 2012: The first of this season's Scottish Premier League meetings between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park 2012: Leigh Griffiths (right) gave Hibs fans a late Christmas present with the only goal of the game against Celtic just before the turn of the year 2013: But Celtic won the most recent meeting, Kris Commons netting twice in 3-0 win as Neil Lennon's side progressed towards winning the league title