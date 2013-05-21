Tuesday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Sheffield United have asked Motherwell for permission to speak to Fir Park boss Stuart McCall about the managerial vacancy at Bramall Lane.

Full story: Sun

Hibernian striker Leigh Griffiths has told parent club Wolves he does not want to return to Molineux and would prefer to stay at Easter Road.

Full story: Daily Express

Teenage Celtic forward Tony Watt could be called up to the Scotland squad when coach Gordon Strachan names his pool on Tuesday.

Full story: Sun

Labour MP Ian Murray, who is involved in a proposed fans' takeover of Hearts, says the Scottish Premier League's decision not to dock the club points and relegate them is positive news but only a stay of execution amid insolvency fears. (Daily Express)

And former Hearts chairman George Foulkes believes everyone at the club should be preparing for a points deduction next season. (Daily Mail)

Promoted Partick Thistle have signed experienced goalkeeper Paul Gallacher for their return to Scotland's top flight. (Daily Express)

Rangers chairman Malcolm Murray claims he is the victim of a "stitch-up" after a video of him appearing to be drunk whilst leaving a restaurant was posted online.

Full story: Daily Record

Meanwhile, Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan insists the governing body will open their own investigation into alleged links between Charles Green and Craig Whyte if Rangers' own probe does not go far enough.

A Green-led consortium bought Rangers' assets last year but Whyte has claimed he still has ownership of the club.

Full story: Scotsman

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish golfer Marc Warren is considering handing over his Twitter account to his management company after claiming he has been subjected to abuse on the social networking site.

Full story: Sun