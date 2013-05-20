Forest Green Rovers: Jamie Collins leaves for Eastleigh

Jamie Collins

Forest Green Rovers have terminated the contract of midfielder Jamie Collins by mutual consent, which has allowed him to join Eastleigh.

Collins, 28, joined Forest Green from Aldershot in January 2012.

However, he no longer wants to commute the almost 300 mile round-trip from his home in Hertfordshire to Rovers' Gloucestershire base.

"Jamie would spend five or six hours a day in the car, sometimes five days a week," boss Dave Hockaday revealed.

