Craig Culkin: Muratti Vase loss will 'be the making of me'

Jersey boss Craig Culkin says his side's second straight Muratti defeat will inspire him to future success.

Culkin's side as Jersey lost successive Murattis to Guernsey for the first time since 1992.

"Two defeats in the last two Murattis - but I think that'll be the making of me going forward," Culkin said.

"We've had some successful times and we've all got to work hard together," he added to BBC Radio Jersey.

Despite losing two successive Murattis, Culkin has led the island to arguably its most successful period ever.

Jersey won the last year, earning them a place at the representing England.

He also led Jersey to a bronze medal at the 2011 Island Games and was caretaker boss when Jersey won Island Games gold two years earlier.

"We've got to stick together and believe in our long-term plan," Culkin added.