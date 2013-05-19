Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert says he does not expect striker Christian Benteke, or any of his other promising young players, to leave the club in the summer.

Benteke was suspended for Villa's final match of season, a 2-2 draw at Wigan, but Darren Bent gave Lambert's side the lead at the DW Stadium. Emmerson Boyce equalised with a header and Wigan took the lead when Nathan Baker scored an own goal, before Ron Vlaar drew Villa level in the second half.

Lambert said any summer signings he makes may be "young, hungry" players in the mould of those already at the club, rather than older, experienced names.