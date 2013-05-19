Brentford 'will not give up', says Uwe Rosler

Brentford manager Uwe Rosler has backed his side to return stronger after

The Bees almost won automatic promotion but ended up in the play-offs after losing on the final day.

"I am sure that this will be the start of a new thing to come next year," Rosler said.

Brentford's play-off misery Brentford have failed in all seven of their play-off attempts. The Bees have now lost three play-off finals and have been beaten semi-finalists four times. 1990-91: Lost 2-3 on aggregate to Tranmere

Lost 2-3 on aggregate to 1994-95: Lost 4-3 on penalties to Huddersfield after 1-1 aggregate draw

Lost 4-3 on penalties to after 1-1 aggregate draw 1996-97: Beat Bristol City 4-2 on aggregate but lost 1-0 to Crewe at Wembley

Beat 4-2 on aggregate but lost 1-0 to at Wembley 2001-02: Beat Huddersfield 2-1 on aggregate but lost 2-0 to Stoke at Millennium Stadium

Beat 2-1 on aggregate but lost 2-0 to at Millennium Stadium 2004-05: Lost 3-1 on aggregate to Sheffield Wednesday

Lost 3-1 on aggregate to 2005-06: Lost 3-1 on aggregate to Swansea

Lost 3-1 on aggregate to 2012-13: Beat Swindon 5-4 on penalties after 4-4 aggregate draw. Lost to Yeovil at Wembley

"My players will use that as motivation. We do not know how to give up and we will will not give up."

He added: "It will only make us stronger. This team is hungry anyway.

"We will fight next year again for promotion, for sure."

Rosler spoke ahead of the play-off final about how the match would

He said his next challenge will be to keep the majority of his squad intact for another League One promotion push next term.

"The owner [Matthew Benham] came into our dressing room after the game and found encouraging words for the players and also for me regarding next season," said the German.

"From Monday onwards I will meet with the owner and Mark Warburton [Brentford's sporting director] and start to secure players. That will be the challenge now.

"I think, when the players realise where they are in their careers and what they have lived through in the last 12 months, they will realise Brentford is a very good place to be."

Rosler admitted his side paid for a nervous start to the game, which saw Brentford concede on six minutes and again just before half-time.

The Bees forced a goal through Harlee Dean but could not find an equaliser, despite a late onslaught.

"Some players were overwhelmed today, especially at the start, and our game didn't function as it should," he said.

"Every time we play Yeovil, they don't need to work hard enough to get the first goal.

"When you go one goal down against Yeovil they defend very deep in their own half and your life is made difficult. The second goal was a bad moment for us.

"In the second half everybody lost their nerves and we bombarded them.

"We had them on their knees but couldn't find the cutting edge to find that second goal. We should have got something out of it, in terms of an equaliser.

"I am very proud to be the manager of that team and I am sure we will learn from the massive experience we have had this season."