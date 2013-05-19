Jamie Carragher salutes 'special' Liverpool farewell

Media playback is not supported on this device Emotional Carragher thanks Liverpool fans

Jamie Carragher said his 737th and final Liverpool game before retiring was one he will "never forget".

The 35-year-old central defender helped the Reds beat QPR 1-0 as he brought an end to his career at Anfield.

Carragher's career Made his debut against Middlesbrough in January 1997 at the age of 18.

Scored on his Anfield debut later that month against Aston Villa.

Made 737 appearances for Liverpool, the second-highest behind Ian Callaghan's 857.

Won two FA Cups, three League Cups, two Community Shields, one Champions League, one Uefa Cup and two Super Cups.

Made his England debut in April 1999 as substitute against Hungary.

In 2007 he retired from England duty, but returned under Fabio Capello for the 2010 World Cup.

"It's brilliant," he said. "We always have a great time at the last game of the season. It was a special send-off for me and a day I'll never forget.

"I've been playing here a long time and it's sad to think I'll never play at Anfield again in a competitive game."

He added: "It has to come to an end at some stage and I've got some great memories."

Carragher trails only Ian Callaghan in all-time appearances for the club.

He was given a guard of honour as he came out for the match, and received a standing ovation when he was substituted after 85 minutes.

Philippe Coutinho gave the Reds the lead against relegated QPR and Carragher almost had a fairytale finish to his career only for his late long-range strike to come back off the post.

Carragher a true legend - Rodgers

"I scored on my debut 16 years ago and it would have been nice to finish that way, but it wasn't to be," he said. "It was a couple of inches out.

"I'm just getting the hang of shooting in my last game. It's something that has come a bit late for me.

"It was important that I tried to stay focused on the game and not let it all catch up with me really and affect my performance."

Carragher admitted it had been an "emotional" day, but added: "The important thing was to get a win and finish on a good performance, and that's what we have managed to do."