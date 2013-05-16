Northampton get smart for final

BBC Sport's Mark Clemmit catches up with Northampton Town, as the team are fitted for their suits before the League Two play-off final.

The Cobblers booked their place in the final with victory over Cheltenham in the semi-final, and will meet Bradford City at Wembley on Saturday.

Watch the full interviews with the team, including manager Aidy Boothroyd, on Football Focus, Saturday 18 May, 12:15 BST on BBC One and here on the BBC Sport website.

