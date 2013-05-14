Duncan Ferguson 'perfect' for Everton job, says Howard Kendall

Former Everton boss Howard Kendall believes Goodison Park favourite Duncan Ferguson would be "perfect" to succeed David Moyes as the team's next manager.

Ex-Toffees striker Ferguson, 41, has been on the coaching staff at Everton since October 2011, having made more than 250 appearances for the club.

Everton have started looking for a new manager with Moyes taking charge at Manchester United on 1 July.

"Duncan would be a popular choice with a lot of people," said Kendall, 66.

Duncan Ferguson's career Born: Scotland, 27 December 1971

Scotland, 27 December 1971 Dundee United: 1993-94

1993-94 Rangers: 1993-94

1993-94 Everton: 1994-98

1994-98 Newcastle: 1999-2000

1999-2000 Everton: 2000-06

He told BBC Sport: "I think he would be the perfect man and I would really like to see him being given the chance.

"He is the type of character who could handle the pressure. He would have a presence and it really could work with someone perhaps a little bit older alongside him."

Ferguson, who has been working with the club's academy since 2011, had two spells at Everton before retiring in 2006.

He first joined them in 1994, initially on loan from Rangers, before the Toffees paid the Scottish side £4m for him.

In 1998 he joined Newcastle for £8m before moving back to Everton for £3.75m in 2000. He played a total of 273 games for the Merseyside club in his two spells, scoring 72 goals.

Now, Kendall, who managed Everton in three spells in the 1980s and 1990s, believes Ferguson's appointment could lift the supporters after Moyes' exit.

Kendall's Everton honours First Division champions: 1985, 1987

1985, 1987 First Division runner-up: 1986

1986 FA Cup winner: 1984

1984 FA Cup runner-up: 1985, 1986

1985, 1986 European Cup Winners Cup winner: 1985

1985 League Cup runner-up: 1984

1984 Full Members Cup runner-up: 1991

Wigan manager Roberto Martinez and Swansea's Michael Laudrup were early front runners for the job, with Cardiff City boss Malky Mackay also strongly linked with the post.

"The big thing about Duncan is he would have the appreciation of the fans straight away," said Kendall, who guided Everton to two First Division titles, an FA Cup win and a European Cup Winners' Cup triumph in the 1980s.

"David Moyes had that. He had the respect of the fans and that is important.

"Duncan has pledged his loyalty to Everton by coming back. He knows the game and would prove a very good choice."

Moyes' last game in charge before succeeding Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford is away at Chelsea on 19 May.

But Everton's 2-0 win against West Ham on Sunday ensured a top-six finish in the table for the fifth time in the 11 years since Moyes took charge at Goodison Park.

"Everton don't have to move on because they are already there," said Kendall.

"David Moyes has got them in a very good place. If he had the finances of the top clubs who knows what he would have done for Everton. The fans appreciated what he did.

"Whoever the new man is, finishing in the top six would be a success."