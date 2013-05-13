FA Youth Cup final: Norwich beat Chelsea 4-2 on aggregate

Norwich won their first FA Youth Cup in 30 years by beating Chelsea 3-2 in the second leg, with Cameron McGeehan scoring against his former club.

McGeehan's penalty had given Norwich a one-goal first-leg advantage, but Jeremie Boga levelled the tie.

Norwich then took control through an Adam Nditi own goal and another McGeehan spot-kick.

Joshua Murphy's tap-in killed off the contest, although Boga did strike again as his side lost 4-2 on aggregate.

Recent Youth Cup winners 2012: Chelsea

2011: Man Utd

2010: Chelsea

2009: Arsenal

2008: Man City

Chelsea were missing highly rated defender Nathan Ake, who is expected to be part of Wednesday's Europa League final squad to face Benfica, but showed the technical superiority that had earned them this trophy in two of the last three years.

The Canaries, epitomised by the work-rate of McGeehan, who was released by Chelsea two years ago, closed the gap in quality with effort and resilience.

But Chelsea's youngsters will be wondering how they let this slip through their fingers, having spurned numerous chances.

Canaries keeper William Britt twice denied Lewis Baker with fine saves while Alex Kiwomya and Islam Feruz missed good openings.

Boga did give his team hope of retaining the trophy they won a year ago with a well-taken opener, driving at the defence before finding the bottom corner.

But Norwich were equally effective and levelled when Jacob Murphy, who had an effort cleared off the line, fired in a low centre that was diverted into his net by Nditi.

Midfielder McGeehan had scored a 90th-minute penalty against his old team-mates in the first leg and once again reminded the Blues of what they are missing when he calmly converted from the spot after Alex Davey had brought down Carlton Morris in the area.

With Chelsea searching for a way back, City broke and Murphy laid on a simple finish for his twin Joshua to stretch the Canaries lead to three goals.

The Blues' 16-year-old Frenchman Boga scored a late consolation but the tie was already over.

Norwich's only previous Youth Cup success came in 1983, with a team featuring Jeremy Goss, who would go on to score one of the club's most famous goals in a Uefa Cup victory over Bayern Munich.

Norwich City Under-18s manager Neil Adams:

"Chelsea are a top side and we had to work our socks off and more in both legs.

"I'm delighted with both performances. It's amazing for us as a club. I'm really proud. So many people have played a part in this. Thirty years is a long time. It's an absolute dream come true.

"Cameron doesn't mind stepping up for a penalty. He's been excellent throughout. But I wouldn't want to single anyone out. Everyone worked their socks off.

"It's been an amazing week for the club."