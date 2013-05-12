Paul Scholes says Man Utd winning title is fitting end to career

Retiring Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says winning the Premier League title is a fitting end to his illustrious playing career.

Scholes, 38, made his 498th Premier League appearance during Sunday's 2-1 win over Swansea City.

He announced his retirement for a second time on the eve of the match.

"It's not the season I would like to have had, but we've won a trophy and that's all that matters to the team," the former England player said.

Paul Scholes factfile Born: 16 November 1974, Salford

16 November 1974, Salford Man Utd debut: 21 September 1994, v Port Vale, League Cup (scores two goals)

21 September 1994, v Port Vale, League Cup (scores two goals) Man Utd appearances (goals): 717 (155)

717 (155) Man Utd honours: 11 Premier League titles; three FA Cups; two League Cups; five Community Shields; two Champions League titles

11 Premier League titles; three FA Cups; two League Cups; five Community Shields; two Champions League titles England caps (goals): 66 (14)

Having initially retired at the end of the 2010-11 season, Scholes reversed his decision in January 2012 after agreeing to play for United until the end of the season.

He was then persuaded to sign a new one-year contract at Old Trafford in May 2012 but has decided to call time for good on a career during which he won 11 league titles, two European Cups and three FA Cups.

"I know it's the right time (to retire)," added Scholes on an emotional day which also served as manager Sir Alex Ferguson's final Old Trafford game in charge.

"The last four months have been quite difficult with my knee and trying to get back fit again.

"It's been a good day. We won the game and that's all that matters. We've picked the trophy up and we'll celebrate."

Scholes continued: "I've managed to get fit for the last couple of games but I think this will be the end... again.

"I was convinced last time but after six months of having blank Saturday and Sunday afternoons, it does get to you.

"But I know now I have gone as far as I can physically."

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Football Forum - Paul Scholes interview

On Ferguson's retirement, Scholes said: "He's just happy now and is looking forward to what the team is going to do next season.

"Hopefully the team can go on from here and win more trophies.

"You thought it would have been quite emotional for him (Ferguson).

"But he spoke well at the end of the game and he has done a fantastic job here, that goes without saying."