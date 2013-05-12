Sam Allardyce confirms he has signed a new contract to remain as West Ham boss following their 2-0 defeat by Everton at Goodison Park.

Allardyce tells the BBC he signed the contract on Saturday morning.

But his side could not reward him with a result at Goodison Park as they were defeated by two goals from Kevin Mirallas, as David Moyes marked his last home game in charge of the Toffees.