McAllister unsure over his DC future

Donegal Celtic manager Pat McAllister says he will hold talks with the club after his team suffers relegation and says some officials may feel he is not the best man for the job.

"I'm disappointed for myself, the players and everybody connected with the club," McAllister told BBC Sport Northern Ireland after Friday's 2-1 win at Suffolk Road saw DC losing the promotion/relegation play-off on the away goals rule.

"But if I'm being honest, Warrenpoint probably just about deserved to go up. Fair play to them. I hope they go and enjoy it.

"We needed to go down there are score. Overall, in the two games, we didn't do enough."

