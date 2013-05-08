Sir Alex Ferguson on Kielty Show

Sir Alex Ferguson appears on The Patrick Kielty Show on BBC Northern Ireland in July 2000.

Ferguson will step down as Manchester United manager at the end of the season after 26 years in charge.

The Scot, 71, has won 38 trophies during his reign at Old Trafford and will now become a director and ambassador for the club.

