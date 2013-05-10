Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League record - stats and facts
-
- From the section Football
Few could deny that Sir Alex Ferguson deserves to be described as the greatest manager of the Premier League era.
The 71-year-old's 13 Premier League titles dwarf the hauls of his closest rivals - Arsene Wenger, with three, and Jose Mourinho, who has won two.
But what are the stats behind the trophies? How does Ferguson, who announced his retirement on Wednesday after 27 years at Old Trafford, compare to his Premier League rivals past and present in terms of win percentage, total number of wins, games managed and even goals for and against?
We have also looked at "Fergie mosts". Which team has he had the most wins against? And which team has he never managed to beat during his time at United?
Find out in the tables below (all stats courtesy of Opta):
|Current Premier League Managers
|Current Managers
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Win Rate %
|Alex Ferguson
|808
|527
|167
|114
|1620
|697
|65
|Roberto Mancini
|133
|82
|27
|24
|255
|111
|62
|Arsene Wenger
|636
|366
|160
|110
|1201
|598
|58
|Rafael Benitez
|251
|139
|60
|52
|416
|205
|55
|Andre Villas-Boas
|62
|32
|15
|15
|108
|75
|52
|David Moyes
|425
|172
|123
|130
|565
|501
|40
|Paolo Di Canio
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|9
|40
|Martin Jol
|187
|71
|50
|66
|262
|254
|38
|Steve Clarke
|37
|14
|6
|17
|49
|53
|38
|Harry Redknapp
|616
|231
|163
|222
|793
|801
|38
|Alan Pardew
|170
|60
|41
|69
|214
|255
|35
|Brendan Rodgers
|74
|26
|24
|24
|111
|93
|35
|Sam Allardyce
|359
|124
|102
|133
|429
|491
|35
|Michael Laudrup
|36
|11
|13
|12
|46
|46
|31
|Tony Pulis
|188
|56
|56
|76
|186
|246
|30
|Paul Lambert
|74
|22
|21
|31
|96
|131
|30
|Mauricio Pochettino
|14
|4
|5
|5
|17
|18
|29
|Roberto Martinez
|150
|38
|42
|70
|163
|269
|25
|Chris Hughton
|59
|14
|20
|25
|67
|96
|24
|Nigel Adkins
|28
|6
|9
|13
|36
|50
|21
|Fergie mosts - all competitions
|Category
|Opponent
|Figure
|Most games
|Chelsea
|72
|Most wins
|Tottenham/Aston Villa
|38
|Most defeats
|Chelsea
|22
|Biggest win
|Ipswich (04/03/95)
|9-0
|Biggest defeat
|Manchester City (23/10/11)
|1-6
|Best win percentage (10+ games)
|Wigan
|94%
|Worst win percentage (10+ games)
|Chelsea
|35%
|Most games without a win
|Villarreal
|4
|Most games - 100% win rate
|Watford
|9
|Best win percentage in Premier League history (20+ games)
|Manager
|Club(s)
|Games
|Won
|Win %
|Jose Mourinho
|Chelsea
|120
|85
|70.83
|Alex Ferguson
|Manchester United
|808
|527
|65.22
|Roberto Mancini
|Manchester City
|133
|82
|61.65
|Arsene Wenger
|Arsenal
|636
|366
|57.55
|Rafael Benitez
|Liverpool/Chelsea
|251
|139
|55.38
|Claudio Ranieri
|Chelsea
|146
|76
|52.05
|Kenny Dalglish
|Liverpool/Blackburn/Newcastle
|238
|115
|48.32
|Roy Evans
|Liverpool
|172
|83
|48.26
|Gerard Houllier
|Liverpool/Aston Villa
|263
|122
|46.39
|Bobby Robson
|Newcastle
|188
|83
|44.15
|Most wins in history of the Premier League
|Manager
|Club(s)
|Won
|Alex Ferguson
|Manchester United
|527
|Arsene Wenger
|Arsenal
|366
|Harry Redknapp
|West Ham/Portsmouth/Southampton/Tottenham/QPR
|231
|David Moyes
|Everton
|172
|Rafael Benitez
|Liverpool/Chelsea
|139
|Martin O'Neil
|Leicester/Aston Villa/Sunderland
|130
|Sam Allardyce
|Bolton/Newcastle/Blackburn/West Ham
|124
|Gerard Houllier
|Liverpool/Aston Villa
|122
|Kevin Keegan
|Newcastle
|116
|Kenny Dalglish
|Liverpool/Blackburn/Newcastle
|115
|David O'Leary
|Leeds/Aston Villa
|112
|Alan Curbishley
|Charlton/West Ham
|108
|George Graham
|Arsenal/Leeds/Tottenham
|101
|Most Premier League games managed
|Manager
|Club(s)
|Games
|Alex Ferguson
|Manchester United
|808
|Arsene Wenger
|Arsenal
|636
|Harry Redknapp
|West Ham/Portsmouth/Southampton/Tottenham/QPR
|616
|David Moyes
|Everton
|425
|Martin O'Neil
|Leicester/Aston Villa/Sunderland
|359
|Sam Allardyce
|Bolton/Newcastle/Blackburn/West Ham
|359
|Alan Curbishley
|Charlton/West Ham
|328
|Steve Bruce
|Birmingham/Wigan/Sunderland
|316
|George Graham
|Arsenal/Leeds/Tottenham
|287
|Joe Kinnear
|Wimbledon/Newcastle
|285
|Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United
|Competition
|Games
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Win Rate %
|Premier League
|808
|527
|167
|114
|1620
|697
|65
|First Division
|225
|97
|70
|58
|319
|227
|43
|FA Cup
|120
|80
|22
|18
|230
|93
|67
|League Cup
|97
|62
|10
|25
|178
|107
|64
|European Cup
|202
|110
|52
|40
|352
|186
|54
|Cup Winners Cup
|13
|8
|4
|1
|20
|8
|62
|Uefa Cup
|8
|1
|4
|3
|8
|9
|13
|Community Shield
|16
|4
|7
|5
|22
|22
|25
|European Super Cup
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|33
|Intercontinental Cup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|100
|Club World Cup
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|60
|Total
|1498
|894
|337
|267
|2762
|1359
|60
* Stats correct up to 10 May 2013