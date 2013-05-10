Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League record - stats and facts

Sir Alex Ferguson

Few could deny that Sir Alex Ferguson deserves to be described as the greatest manager of the Premier League era.

The 71-year-old's 13 Premier League titles dwarf the hauls of his closest rivals - Arsene Wenger, with three, and Jose Mourinho, who has won two.

But what are the stats behind the trophies? How does Ferguson, who announced his retirement on Wednesday after 27 years at Old Trafford, compare to his Premier League rivals past and present in terms of win percentage, total number of wins, games managed and even goals for and against?

We have also looked at "Fergie mosts". Which team has he had the most wins against? And which team has he never managed to beat during his time at United?

Find out in the tables below (all stats courtesy of Opta):

Current Premier League Managers
Current ManagersGames Wins DrawsLossesGoals For Goals AgainstWin Rate %
Alex Ferguson808527167114162069765
Roberto Mancini13382272425511162
Arsene Wenger636366160110120159858
Rafael Benitez251139605241620555
Andre Villas-Boas623215151087552
David Moyes42517212313056550140
Paolo Di Canio52127940
Martin Jol18771506626225438
Steve Clarke3714617495338
Harry Redknapp61623116322279380138
Alan Pardew17060416921425535
Brendan Rodgers742624241119335
Sam Allardyce35912410213342949135
Michael Laudrup36111312464631
Tony Pulis18856567618624630
Paul Lambert742221319613130
Mauricio Pochettino14455171829
Roberto Martinez15038427016326925
Chris Hughton59142025679624
Nigel Adkins286913365021
Manchester United scarf
Fergie mosts - all competitions
CategoryOpponentFigure
Most gamesChelsea72
Most winsTottenham/Aston Villa38
Most defeatsChelsea22
Biggest winIpswich (04/03/95)9-0
Biggest defeatManchester City (23/10/11)1-6
Best win percentage (10+ games)Wigan94%
Worst win percentage (10+ games) Chelsea35%
Most games without a winVillarreal4
Most games - 100% win rate Watford9
Jose Mourinho
Best win percentage in Premier League history (20+ games)
ManagerClub(s)GamesWonWin %
Jose MourinhoChelsea1208570.83
Alex FergusonManchester United80852765.22
Roberto ManciniManchester City1338261.65
Arsene WengerArsenal63636657.55
Rafael BenitezLiverpool/Chelsea25113955.38
Claudio RanieriChelsea1467652.05
Kenny DalglishLiverpool/Blackburn/Newcastle23811548.32
Roy EvansLiverpool1728348.26
Gerard HoullierLiverpool/Aston Villa26312246.39
Bobby RobsonNewcastle1888344.15
Sir Alex Ferguson
Most wins in history of the Premier League
ManagerClub(s)Won
Alex FergusonManchester United527
Arsene WengerArsenal366
Harry RedknappWest Ham/Portsmouth/Southampton/Tottenham/QPR231
David MoyesEverton172
Rafael BenitezLiverpool/Chelsea139
Martin O'NeilLeicester/Aston Villa/Sunderland130
Sam AllardyceBolton/Newcastle/Blackburn/West Ham124
Gerard HoullierLiverpool/Aston Villa122
Kevin KeeganNewcastle116
Kenny DalglishLiverpool/Blackburn/Newcastle115
David O'LearyLeeds/Aston Villa112
Alan Curbishley Charlton/West Ham108
George GrahamArsenal/Leeds/Tottenham101
Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger
Most Premier League games managed
ManagerClub(s)Games
Alex FergusonManchester United808
Arsene WengerArsenal636
Harry RedknappWest Ham/Portsmouth/Southampton/Tottenham/QPR616
David MoyesEverton425
Martin O'NeilLeicester/Aston Villa/Sunderland359
Sam AllardyceBolton/Newcastle/Blackburn/West Ham359
Alan CurbishleyCharlton/West Ham328
Steve BruceBirmingham/Wigan/Sunderland316
George GrahamArsenal/Leeds/Tottenham287
Joe KinnearWimbledon/Newcastle285
Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United
CompetitionGamesWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstWin Rate %
Premier League808527167114162069765
First Division22597705831922743
FA Cup1208022182309367
League Cup9762102517810764
European Cup202110524035218654
Cup Winners Cup1384120862
Uefa Cup81438913
Community Shield16475222225
European Super Cup31022333
Intercontinental Cup110010100
Club World Cup531110760
Total14988943372672762135960

* Stats correct up to 10 May 2013

