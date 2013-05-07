Kenny Jackett: Millwall manager resigns

Millwall have announced that Kenny Jackett has resigned as manager of the Championship club.

The 51-year-old had been in charge of the Lions since November 2007.

"After almost six seasons I personally feel the time is right for a new challenge, and also for a new manager to come into Millwall with fresh ideas," he said.

"I would like to thank the chairman, the board of directors, players, staff and supporters for their backing."

Kenny Jackett at Millwall Jackett was appointed manager at Millwall on 6 November 2007 with the club in League One. He led the side to the play-off semi-finals in his first full season in charge and then won promotion to the Championship at Wembley in 2010. In three seasons in the Championship under Jackett, the Lions finished ninth, 16th and 20th. Millwall reached at least the third round of the FA Cup in each campaign under the former Swansea boss and were knocked out at the semi-final stage by Wigan this season. Jackett was the longest-serving manager in the Championship and the sixth longest-serving in the Premier League and the Football League. Jackett's record: P307 W130 D74 L103

Jackett led Millwall to a 20th-place finish in the Championship this season - two points clear of the relegation places - and an FA Cup semi-final against Wigan, which they went on to lose 2-0.

Former Swansea boss Jackett was the longest-serving manager in the Championship and the sixth longest-serving in the Premier League and Football League.

The south London club were in League One when Jackett took over and, after defeat in the play-off semi-finals in 2008-09, he led the Lions to promotion after beating Swindon at Wembley in 2010.

A statement on the Millwall website said the board of directors had accepted Jackett's resignation "with reluctance".

"I want to express my thanks to Kenny for his fantastic service and achievements over the past five and a half years," Millwall chairman John Berylson said.

"He has played a major role in creating a stable environment at Millwall which hadn't been the case prior to his arrival.

"Whilst respecting Kenny's decision, I wish I could have persuaded him to change his mind.

"He was my first acquisition as chairman of the club and has proved himself to be one of the best. I am losing a great manager but he will remain a good friend.

"I know everyone associated with Millwall will wish Kenny all the very best with his future endeavours.

"We are now determined to move the club forward and build on the foundations Kenny has provided towards even greater success."