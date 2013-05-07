Newport County eager to keep top scorer Aaron O'Connor

Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh has made keeping out-of-contract Wembley hero Aaron O'Connor a priority as he prepares for life in League Two.

The striker scored Newport's second in Sunday's

"If we lost him [O'Connor] it would certainly be to a division or two higher," said Edinburgh.

"But with us securing Football League status again, then hopefully we'll be able to secure his future."

O'Connor took his tally to 20 goals for the season with an injury-time strike at Wembley after coming off the bench with 20 minutes to go.

Newport's rise from the ashes 1988: Relegated from the Football League after 60 unbroken years

Relegated from the Football League after 60 unbroken years 1989: Club folds with debts of £330,000 and are expelled from the Football Conference

Club folds with debts of £330,000 and are expelled from the Football Conference 1989: Club reforms in its current guise, starting life in the ninth tier of English football

Club reforms in its current guise, starting life in the ninth tier of English football 1995: Promoted to the Southern League Premier Division

Promoted to the Southern League Premier Division 2001: Reach first round proper of FA Cup, losing a replay to Second Division side Blackpool

Reach first round proper of FA Cup, losing a replay to Second Division side Blackpool 2004: Placed in Conference South after league restructure

Placed in Conference South after league restructure 2006: Reach first round of FA Cup, losing to Swansea City

Reach first round of FA Cup, losing to Swansea City 2010: Win promotion to the Conference Premier

Win promotion to the Conference Premier 2013: Return to the Football League by beating Wrexham in Conference play-off final

The striker, who joined at the start of the season on a free transfer from Luton Town, says he has no intention of leaving the club.

"I'll have to sit down with the manager and everybody else involved and see what happens," said the 29-year-old.

"But I don't want to be anywhere else."

Christian Jolley put Newport on their way to victory when he broke the deadlock with four minutes remaining.

He joined the club in January as Newport fought off interest from several other clubs - including Wrexham - to sign the 24-year-old from AFC Wimbledon.

Edinburgh said that amounted to "the best £25,000" chairman Les Scadding has ever spent.

Jolley still has a year left to run on his contract, but Edinburgh intends to sit down with a host of out-of-contract players over the next 48 hours.

And the Newport boss also is confident the vast majority of his players are good enough for League Two.

"They've all been probably higher than this and we've got a busy schedule ahead because we've got to try and make sure we tie all these players down going forward," said Edinburgh.

"So I do think this group's capable. We've been consistent - we've been written off all year and we've really been discarded at times and under-estimated.

"That gave us a belief from within and a determination to prove people wrong."

And as he reflected on the events at Wembley, Edinburgh added: "Seeing those faces in the crowd and grown men cry, then you know what it means.

"It's the centenary year, 25 years since we've been in the league and I'm 42 now.

"I didn't believe in fairy tales, but I certainly do now. And it has been a fairytale ending."