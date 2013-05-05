Wrexham's Andy Morrell pledges to carry on after Wembley loss

Wrexham player-manager Andy Morrell has pledged to fight on after his side's Blue Square Bet Premier play-off final defeat by Newport County at Wembley.

Late goals by Christian Jolley and Aaron O'Connor gave County a 2-0 win.

After failing in the play-offs for the third year running, Morrell bereft at the final whistle.

"It hurts, it really hurts, and it's no easier the third time," he said. "I'm not going to stop. I'll keep going and try and get us back in the league."

Morrell, who led the Wrexham attack at Wembley, was a big influence as his side dominated for much of the game.

In the 11 seasons now since the play-offs were first introduced in the Conference and two teams were promoted, the side finishing fifth have never gone up

Fellow striker Brett Ormerod had a series of chances, but Newport goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley pulled off a superb save from Johnny Hunt before Jolley struck for Newport.

Morrell was full of praise for his team's efforts, but highlighted Jolley's deadly finishing as the main difference between the teams.

"It was just one ball," he said. "We warned everyone about it because that's the way they play - they stuck it in behind us and when you've got a player like Jolley on your team he scores goals for fun.

"He's the difference between them going up and not.

"I can't be more proud of the lads. They've been unbelievable all season, but it just wasn't our year unfortunately.

"We've got some re-thinking to do now and go again.

"That's what our aim is and hopefully we'll sit down with the board next week and see what's going on."