Motherwell: Stuart McCall says sending-off was the correct call

Manager Stuart McCall felt Henrik Ojamaa's dismissal stopped Motherwell taking anything from Inverness, but had no complaints about the red card.

Ojamaa was sent off with the game poised at 3-3, but Inverness won 4-3.

"His first booking was for diving," said McCall. "Disappointing, because he's actually going through on goal and he dives which isn't acceptable.

"The second is just the way Henrik plays; he was closing down, slid in for a tackle and the boy got there first."

The point gap between Motherwell and Inverness CT is now reduced to six with two Scottish Premier League games remaining.

Andrew Shinnie had scored in between two Billy McKay efforts to put Caley Thistle 3-0 up after 27 minutes at the Caledonian Stadium.

Michael Higdon's penalty supplemented two James McFadden goals either side of half-time to bring the visitors back level.

However, following Ojamaa's dismissal for his tackle on Graeme Shinnie, McKay netted his 27th goal of the season to complete his hat-trick and secure the three points.

"We're really disappointed with the way we defended first-half and the way we played, but I don't want to take anything away from Inverness," McCall told BBC Radio Scotland.

"At half-time there was no ranting and raving, I genuinely believed, as the players did, that we could go and win the game.

"I still think if we'd kept 11 men on the park we could've done that. It's a sore one to lose."

The four matches between Inverness and Motherwell this season have produced 21 goals.

McCall added: "You expect scores like that between ourselves and Inverness because we're both attacking."