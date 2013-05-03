Dougie Freedman 'proud' of Bolton progress as play-offs await

Dougie Freedman has said it will be a huge achievement to take Bolton into the Championship play-offs, having been 20th at the start of February.

"I haven't spent a lot of money and I'm proud of where we are," manager Freedman told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I'm very proud that the same lads that were here when we walked through the door in October are the same lads that are (closing in on) the play-offs."

Freedman, who took charge with the club 16th in the Championship.

Bolton made three permanent signings in January, bringing in players for undisclosed fees.

Bolton's dramatic improvement Bolton took 34 points from their first 29 league games (won eight, drawn 10, lost 11). A 2-1 defeat at Watford on 2 February proved to be the turning point for Dougie Freedman's men. In the 16 games since then, they have picked up 33 points (won 10, drawn three, lost three).

The arrival on loan of defender Craig Dawson - who has now returned to West Bromwich Albion - has also aided Bolton's revival in the second half of the season.

They were following a 2-1 defeat at Watford on 2 February, but have since won 10 of their next 16 league matches and now lie sixth in the table.

If Bolton win against Blackpool, they will secure a play-off place unless seventh-placed Nottingham Forest beat Leicester and effect a four-goal swing to better Wanderers' goal difference.

"We've prepared in exactly the same way," insisted Freedman. "The lads are very relaxed.

"We've been in this position for the last three months, having to win games of football, so they're very comfortable about what they've got to do on Saturday."

And even with their fate still to be decided, Bolton boss Freedman has already started planning for next season.

He added: "We will be signing two players by the end of this month, no matter what division with in, and there are another three on the sheet that the chairman [Phil Gartside] is aware of.

"I sign a certain profile of player and it doesn't matter what division we're in, I know what players we're going to go after."