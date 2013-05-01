Albion Rovers part company with manager Todd Lumsden

Albion Rovers have parted company with manager Todd Lumsden following their relegation from Division Two.

Lumsden, who was appointed last May, will take charge of Saturday's final league game against champions Queen of the South before stepping down.

The Coatbridge club announced the 35-year-old's departure on Twitter but have made no other statement.

Consett-born Lumsden had been appointed player-manager after Paul Martin resigned for health reasons.

The Englishman was a youth player at Oxford United but has spent most of his career in Scottish football.

After making his first-team breakthrough with Stirling Albion, Lumsden had a year back in his homeland with non-league Chester-le-Street Town before beginning his first four-year spell with Rovers in 1999.

He went on to play for Hamilton Academical and Raith Rovers before returning to Cliftonhill, initially on loan, during the 2008/09 season.