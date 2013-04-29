Howe prepared for 'rough ride'
- From the section Football
AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe tells BBC South Today the club are ready for a "rough ride" next season in the Championship.
The 35-year-old also says the club are already planning for life in the second tier of English football and are relishing their return after over 20 years.
