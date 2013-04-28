Sunday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he "wouldn't rule out" a possible summer move for Motherwell forward James McFadden. (The Sun, Scotland on Sunday)

Lennon wants assurances from Celtic major shareholder Dermot Desmond that he will have money to sign players of the right calibre over the summer. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers finance chief Brian Stockbridge believes Craig Whyte is "deluded" if he thinks he can win back control at Ibrox, and says the share issue money is in Rangers' bank account and that the club holds the deeds to Murray Park, Ibrox Stadium and the Albion car park. (Sunday Mail)

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean argues that his club are not getting the credit they deserve for pushing for a Europa League place. (Sunday Mail)

After losing to Hamilton at Cappielow, Morton manager Allan Moore warns his players that the performance makes it easier for the chairman Douglas Rae to follow through on his threat to go part-time next season. (Sunday Mail)

Dundee chief executive Scot Gardiner believes there is still a chance that league restructuring can happen in time for next season. (Various)

Dark Blues manager John Brown, whose basement side having lost only one Scottish Premier League game in his eight in charge, cranks up the pressure on 11th-placed St Mirren by saying: "I think you'll be smelling it coming from them now!" (The Sun)

Motherwell manager Stuart McCall is still hopeful that the club can persuade player of the year nominee Michael Higdon to stay at Fir Park when his contract expires at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Pointing out Higdon's predatory instincts in the penalty box, his Motherwell team-mate Henrik Ojamaa jokes that "Barcelona could do with Higgy." (Scotland on Sunday)

Rangers fans launch a fightback against the series of businessmen who seek to "plunder" the club. (The Sun)