Hull City 2-2 Cardiff

Media playback is not supported on this device Hull celebrate after promotion drama

Hull City will be back in the Premier League next season after a dramatic draw with Cardiff secured promotion.

Fraizer Campbell put the visitors ahead but Nick Proschwitz and Paul McShane looked to have won it for Hull before Proschwitz missed a late penalty.

Champions Cardiff, who had Andrew Taylor sent off, then equalised through Nicky Maynard's stoppage-time penalty.

The final whistle blew with Hull unsure of promotion but Watford's 2-1 defeat by Leeds meant the Tigers were up.

Steve Bruce's promotions as a manager Steve Bruce steered Birmingham to promotion to the Premier League in 2002 before repeating the feat in 2007. This is the third time he has taken a team from the Championship into the top flight Read Steve Bruce's reaction to promotion

Thousands of fans flooded onto the pitch at the KC Stadium as the match ended, but celebrations were put on ice as Watford's game had been delayed because of a serious injury to goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

The Hornets - who would have pipped Hull to promotion if they had bettered the Tigers' result - were drawing 1-1 when Hull's game finished, and knew that a goal would send them up.

But Leeds' late strike, and then the final whistle at Vicarage Road - a full 16 minutes after the end of the Hull game - was greeted with a huge roar by the thousands of Tigers supporters who had stayed behind.

Hull, relegated from the Premier League in 2010, had gone into the game without a win or a goal in their previous three matches.

Their second-placed finish means that Steve Bruce, who replaced Nicky Barmby as manager last June, has now earned promotion to the Premier League on three occasions.

It was Malky Mackay's Bluebirds, already assured of the Championship title, who went closest to an early goal when Craig Conway moved in from the left-hand side and his effort took a slight deflection to drift just past the far post.

Media playback is not supported on this device Bruce delighted with promotion

The Tigers were looking bright with Sunderland loanee Ahmed Elmohamady heavily involved in much of their attacking play.

George Boyd flicked Stephen Quinn's pass into the path of Robbie Brady, but the Republic of Ireland man put his effort high and wide.

With the game beginning to open up, both teams had chances from distance before the break, David Stockdale getting down well to a Jordan Mutch effort and Cardiff's David Marshall parrying Brady's shot.

The news the home fans craved from 200 miles away came just before half-time with Leeds taking the lead at Watford.

Tigers in the top flight 2008-09 - Finish 17th under Phil Brown, staying up on last day with 35 points

- Finish 17th under Phil Brown, staying up on last day with 35 points 2009-10 - Relegated in 19th place on 30 points

But the injury delay at Vicarage Road meant that the Hornets had levelled by the time the second half got underway in Hull, and anxiety amongst City fans quickly grew.

Former Hull striker Campbell, on as a half-time substitute, made a clever run between the two home centre-backs and applied an assured 49th minute finish.

At 2-1 up with a minute to go and getting a penalty you think you're promoted. But it all went wrong for a few minutes. I couldn't watch at the end George Boyd Hull forward

Hull looked for an immediate response and levelled through Proschwitz from Stephen Quinn's centre.

The Tigers were beginning to play with greater confidence and McShane met a corner from the influential Robbie Brady to give them a deserved 63rd minute lead.

Cardiff were reduced to 10 men when Taylor was shown a second yellow card in the dying minutes, and Proschwitz had the chance to seal it from the spot after David Meyler was felled in the area but Marshall saved his spot-kick.

In a dramatic finale, the Bluebirds were awarded a penalty of their own after a handball in the area.

Maynard confidently despatched it to leave the home fans anxiously waiting for the final whistle at Watford, but the draw proved to be enough as Leeds' late goal sparked wild celebrations.

Cardiff manager Malky Mackay:

"There's no way I wanted to lose the game today and I don't think we deserved to lose the game.

"I thought the Brentford thing was crazy last week but a sending-off, two penalties and a pitch invasion in the space of five minutes is certainly something I've never experienced before.

"Thankfully we got the goal back which I think we thoroughly deserved.

"We got off the pitch and allowed Hull to have their day because this is Hull's day. We got a point and got out of here but congratulations to Steve Bruce and Hull."