Stockport County to become part-time following relegation
Stockport County have announced they will become a semi-professional side following their relegation to the Blue Square Bet North.
The Hatters were relegated to the sixth tier of English football after last weekend's 4-0 loss at Kidderminster.
Manager Ian Bogie said: "I have achieved success in this league before on a part-time basis.
"You have to question full-time players who would want to drop down to this level. This is the right way to go."
Bogie has previously managed Gateshead in the Blue Square Bet North and guided them to promotion at his first attempt.
Stockport, who have struggled financially in recent seasons, have dropped from the second tier of the English game to the sixth in the space of just 11 years.
Vice-Chairman Spencer Fearn added: "This decision has not been taken lightly, but it is the most appropriate way to take the club forward and keep Stockport County sustainable in non-league football.
"This is very much a temporary measure, which we will review when we win promotion."