Stockport County to become part-time following relegation

Stockport County have announced they will become a semi-professional side following their relegation to the Blue Square Bet North.

The Hatters were relegated to the sixth tier of English football after last weekend's 4-0 loss at Kidderminster.

Stockport County's demise 2002: Relegated from Championship 2005: Relegated from League One 2008: Promoted from League Two (via play-offs) 2010: Relegated from League One 2011: Relegated from League Two 2013: Relegated from Conference Premier

Manager Ian Bogie said: "I have achieved success in this league before on a part-time basis.

"You have to question full-time players who would want to drop down to this level. This is the right way to go."

Bogie has previously managed Gateshead in the Blue Square Bet North and guided them to promotion at his first attempt.

Stockport, who have struggled financially in recent seasons, have dropped from the second tier of the English game to the sixth in the space of just 11 years.

Vice-Chairman Spencer Fearn added: "This decision has not been taken lightly, but it is the most appropriate way to take the club forward and keep Stockport County sustainable in non-league football.

"This is very much a temporary measure, which we will review when we win promotion."