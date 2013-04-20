Irish Premiership: Coleraine 0-2 Cliftonville

Media playback is not supported on this device Liam Boyce's double breaks Cliftonville's all time soring record in the 2-0 victory over Coleraine at Ballycastle Road

Liam Boyce broke Cliftonville's 81-year-old scoring record as he netted both goals in the champions' 2-0 win away to Coleraine.

Boyce has now scored 36 goals this season - passing the previous record set by Norman McCaw back in 1932.

Newly-crowned champions Cliftonville went ahead in the 35th minute when Boyce capitalised on a blunder by home keeper Michael Doherty.

Coleraine had Howard Beverland sent-off before a Boyce penalty made it 2-0.

Defender Beverland got the straight red card for bringing down Martin Donnelly as the Cliftonville winger was running through on the left.

The spot-kick came just before half-time when Boyce was tripped by Coleraine central defender Kyle McVey.

Boyce is not Cliftonville regular penalty taker but he stepped up to take the opportunity to break that club record for the number of goals scored in a season.

The first goal was a disaster for keeper Doherty as he completely missed his attempted clearance from team-mate David Ogilby's back pass and Boyce nipped in to score from close-range.

Afterwards Cliftonville midfielder Barry Johnston said it might be difficult for the north Belfast Reds to hang on to star turn Boyce for next season.

"I would love him to stay, and if he does, it will be a bonus for us," said Johnston.

"But if he gets a chance across the water I am sure he would take it. He is certainly good enough."