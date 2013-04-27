Rochdale 1-0 Plymouth

From the section

Ten-man Plymouth Argyle secured their Football League survival despite going down to Joe Bunney's second-half header at Rochdale.

The teenage debutant scored with his first touch from Scott Tanser's cross.

Plymouth had defender Max Blanchard sent off early on for a professional foul on former Argyle striker George Donnelly.

Argyle's Jake Cole made a good save from Reece Gray after 15 minutes while Dale's Michael Rose hit the bar.

Despite losing, Argyle finished one point clear of the relegation zone, with Barnet and Aldershot dropping down to the Football Conference.