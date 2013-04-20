Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Rangers 1-2 Peterhead

Rangers slumped to a second home league defeat of the season after losing to Peterhead in the Irn-Bru Third Division.

Lee McCulloch opened the scoring for the Light Blues but goals from Scott Ross and Rory McAllister sealed the win for the visitors.

McCulloch fired the home side into the lead after pouncing on a loose ball and lashing his 26th goal of the season high into the net.

The skipper should have added to his tally when David Templeton whipped a tempting cross from the right into the box and McCulloch just failed to connect.

Instead, it was Peterhead who found the net.

Ryan Strachan floated a corner into the goalmouth and Ross reacted first with a back-post header that fell beyond the grasp of Neil Alexander.

The woodwork prevented Rangers from restoring their lead when Little cushioned the ball into the path of Templeton, who unleashed a shot that cannoned off the post.

Templeton had another crack at goal shortly after the restart but dragged his shot wide of target.

Rangers were left ruing missed opportunities when Peterhead surged into the lead after 56 minutes.

McAllister collected Steven Noble's pass and rifled into the top corner to claim his 10th goal in six matches.

Rangers swapped Fraser Aird for Kal Naismith as they attempted to haul themselves back into the match.

Little could have levelled with a turn and shot but goalkeeper Graeme Smith did well to smother.

Youngster Daniel Stoney was thrown into the action for Templeton and tried his luck with a shot that dipped just over the crossbar.

Ian Black's effort then fizzed past the upright, and McCulloch drew an excellent last gasp save from Smith, as the Blue Toon held on for the win.

Rangers: Alexander, Mitchell, Faure, Hegarty (Gasparotto 76), Wallace, Templeton (Stoney 69), Black, Hutton, Aird (Naismith 58), Little, McCulloch. Subs Not Used: Smith, Crawford.

Booked: Black.

Goals: McCulloch 12.

Peterhead: Graeme Smith, Sharp, Scott Ross, Ross Smith, Noble, Cox (McCann 62), Cowie (Gilfillan 62), Redman, Strachan, Rodgers (McGlinchey 79), McAllister.Subs Not Used: Jarvie, Fitzgerald.

Booked: Cox, Strachan, McAllister.

Goals: Scott Ross 23, McAllister 56.

Att: 43,961

Ref: Euan Norris (Scotland).