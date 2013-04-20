Mansfield 1-0 Wrexham

Mansfield beat Wrexham to clinch the Blue Square Bet Premier title and secure promotion back to the Football League after a five-year absence.

The Stags went into the game knowing victory would send them up, with second-placed Kidderminster Harriers sitting two points behind.

And Matt Green's 40th minute penalty, awarded after Louis Briscoe was tripped by Glen Little, secured victory.

Play-off contenders Wrexham had centre-half David Artell sent off late on.

After receiving a straight red for a rash challenge on Colin Daniel, former Stags defender Artell is now set to be banned for the Reds' play-off campaign, which will see them take on the Harriers over two legs.

His dismissal came in a nervy final 10 minutes for Mansfield, who were keeping on eye on proceedings at Aggborough.

Kidderminster hammered relegated Stockport 4-0 in a game delayed by a mid-game pitch invasion, but their rout was not enough to stop Paul Cox's side from securing the title.

The hosts dominated in the early stages but Lee Stevenson and Adam Murray efforts failed to beat Wrexham keeper Andy Coughlin.

Green finally broke the deadlock with a superb spot kick driven in to the bottom corner - his 27th goal of the campaign.

Cox's men pushed for a second after the re-start and it very nearly came when Stevenson smashed the ball from the left side of the box and hit the bar.

Wrexham had few chances throughout, and their disappointing afternoon was capped off by Artell's sending off.

The Stags held on to win and celebrations at Field Mill ensued.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Wrexham player-manager Andy Morrell told BBC Radio Wales:

"The result did matter because I want to win football matches and I thought we matched them, especially in the first half.

"In the second half I thought we tired a little bit and they saw the game out. I always thought we'd get a chance in the second half to maybe nick one.

"But it was not to be and they've got the most points in the league so they deserve to be top.

"The young lads that played, I think they found out what it's like in this league. They're strong and they try and bully you. We need to stand up to that a little bit more."