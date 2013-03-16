Celtic: Neil Lennon aware of faults but delights in come-back victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Celtic 4-3 Aberdeen

Celtic manager Neil Lennon complimented his team on an incredible 4-3 comeback against Aberdeen, but criticised their sloppy play in parts.

His side came back from 3-1 down to snatch all three points thanks to Georgios Samaras' injury-time winner.

"It seemed lost and it was a championship winning performance," Lennon told BBC Radio Scotland.

"We cant keep shipping goals the way we are, it's something we need to address, but it's a brilliant win for us."

Celtic are now 15 points clear of second-place Motherwell with only seven Scottish Premier League games left to play.

But until Gary Hooper's scrambled goal from a corner made it 3-3 in the 87th minute, it looked like Aberdeen were going to get their first league win at Parkhead since 2004.

A lead after 15 seconds through Kris Commons was lost when Aberdeen's Scott Vernon equalised on the stroke of half-time.

It got worse for Celtic after the break, when Josh Magennis twice benefitted from Gavin Rae assists to give his side a two-goal cushion.

"We were contributors to our own downfall," explained Lennon.

"The quality or ball retention in the final third was poor. We never looked in any trouble and then we give a calamitous goal away.

"We keep doing it; quality professional players giving away silly goals and it makes life a little bit more difficult for us.

"I thought we were sloppy and there's a few just a little bit off-colour at the minute and maybe the [international] break coming up will do them good.

"But our comeback and desire to win the game was fabulous."

Indeed, the former Don Charlie Mulgrew shot in a deflected second goal for Celtic, before Hooper's equaliser and Samaras's winner - an overhead-kick which sent the home fans wild.

"There was character and a bit more quality to our play in the last 25 minutes - they didn't give up," said Lennon, who sees many of his players now go and take up international duty.

"We have things to work on but I can't work on them because I've only got four players to work with over the next two weeks.

"But maybe a change of scenery will do some of them the world of good and give them a lift."