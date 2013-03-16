Exeter 4-1 Bradford

Exeter City dented Bradford's promotion hopes and kept their own alive with a win at St James' Park.

City were 2-0 up at the break after Bantams keeper Matt Duke let a Craig Woodman corner slip into the net and Lawson D'Ath headed in a debut goal.

The visitors applied pressure after the break and pulled a goal back when Kyel Reid scored direct from a corner.

However Exeter made the points safe with a long-range strike from Scot Bennett and a John O'Flynn tap-in.

Exeter are now three points behind third-placed Burton while Bradford are now 10 points off the play-off places with a game in hand.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Radio Devon:

"We played the conditions very sensibly and did the job.

"We need to be in a position where we can put a run of wins together and that means being sensible.

"It was a comprehensive score line in the end against a very good team and a host of extremely good individual performances.

"We were very competitive, our back four are very settled and in very good form."

