Paul Elliott: FA accepts resignation after racism row

Football Association ambassador Paul Elliott has resigned from all roles representing the organisation following reports of a racism row.

The anti-racism campaigner, 48, was part of the FA's judicial panel and a nominated member of Uefa committees.

Ex-Celtic and Chelsea defender Elliott has also left his role at anti-discrimination body Kick It Out.

FA chairman David Bernstein said: "The use of discriminatory language is unacceptable, regardless of context."

As an advocate of high-standards of public behaviour, and integrity in public life, I know the use of this word sends out mixed messages and contradicts my position as a Kick It Out trustee Paul Elliott

He added: "It has made Paul's position untenable.

"I wish to thank Paul for his dedicated and unstinting work, particularly in the area of anti-racism.

"I am saddened by this turn of events and it is with regret that we accept Paul's resignation."

A report in the Sun newspaper alleged Elliott had a dispute by text message over a business venture with former Charlton player Richard Rufus.

Elliott was reported to have used a derogatory term.

A statement from Elliott read: "I regret using it. It is inappropriate and not part of my everyday vocabulary.

"As an advocate of high-standards of public behaviour, and integrity in public life, I know the use of this word sends out mixed messages and contradicts my position as a Kick It Out trustee.

"I will continue to be active in other projects in what I believe to be a true and just cause."

Earlier this month, Elliott became the first black footballer to collect a CBE at Buckingham Palace for his services to equality and diversity in football.

Elliott, whose career was curtailed by injury in 1992, has been a trustee of Kick It Out since 1996.